Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy sounds an alarm that an initiative by the state to kill a restaurant rating system that the city of Milwaukee recently started could increase food-borne illnesses in the city. The board of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has recommended killing it and the GOP-controlled Legislature may go along. The program was started with a federal grant and was seen as a huge incentive to keep food preparation clean, Murphy notes.
Most everyone assumed that it would be an amicable break-up in the governor's office, Scott Walker leaving and Tony Evers taking his place, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. But no, GOP legislative leaders are making sure that doesn't happen. You might ask who plugged up the toilet and keyed the car? Rowen says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska responds to the news of problems at low-cost housing on Tree Lane on Madison's west side and Paul Soglin's decision to send a deputy mayor there by declaring that Madison taxpayers are subsidizing the city's crime zones.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette prints a letter signed by many county clerks throughout Wisconsin who insist that it's not a wise idea to move the presidential primary to March, adding that it is costly, too.
The blog Right Wisconsin reposts a recent speech delivered by outgoing 1st District Congressman Paul Ryan and notes that he thanks the First District voters for sending him to Congress. The conservative site has been following Ryan's farewell tour and notes that he does a good job showing the fine record he compiled.
The Janesville Gazette likes the way the city has been purchasing parcels of land to speed up development with the city and in an editorial cites some of the success stories that have bolstered the city's economy. But don't forget there are side effects, the paper says, most notably a lack of housing, which can cause unwanted problems.