Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion post, says that health care is on the line in the upcoming 2020 elections. He points to the successes of the Affordable Care Act and the string of attempts to sabotage the program by the Trump administration and like-minded Republicans at the state level. The way to fight these efforts is through the ballot box, he adds.
On his blog, Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth says the public is moving to genuine horror stories, not the phony ones promoted by Donald Trump's acolytes. Democrats have finally begun to highlight the real suffering that Trump policies are causing throughout the country and the people are starting to pay attention, he insists.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, George Mitchell claims that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has neglected to tell the "real" story on how voucher schools are outperforming public schools. He says the media has ignored how voucher students are doing better than low-income students for a fraction of the public schools costs.
Erin Grunze, executive director of the Wisconsin League of Women Voters, writes in a column for Urban Milwaukee that the need for redistricting reform in the state is at a critical stage. The current system that promotes gerrymandering isn't a partisan issue, but one of saving our democracy, she says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that U.S. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin recently said that public policy should be based on science. He then posts a litany of statements and rejoinders that Johnson has made that contradict science, including that he doesn't believe in global warming.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the village of Shorewood did the absolute wrong thing in banning all holiday displays in an effort to curtail controversies over symbols other than Christmas decorations. Like Racine, the village should welcome menorahs and other displays that tie in with holiday celebrations.