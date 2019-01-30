Trump wins! says Political Environment's James Rowen. He wins because Harley Davidson's sales are dropping. Remember when the president called for a boycott of the iconic Wisconsin manufacturer when Harley said it would switch some of its production overseas? Rowen says Scott Walker sat by last summer as Trump trashed Harley -- and is still going to be the head of Trump's Wisconsin re-election campaign.
Writing on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan says the silver lining of the government shutdown is that it helped people realize the importance of government programs that help regular people -- programs like food inspection, air safety, and tax refunds. The voters blamed Trump and the GOP for federal workers' woes and loss of services to the public. Kaplan hopes the experience will encourage state Republicans to support accepting the additional Medicaid dollars that Gov. Scott Walker rejected and Gov. Tony Evers wants to bring into the state. The recent Marquette Poll found that over 60 percent of state residents think the funds should be accepted.
Libby Sobic and Cori Petersen of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty write in a post for Right Wisconsin that although about 81,000 Wisconsin students attend private or public charter schools, more choice is needed. Roughly one in four Milwaukee students is part of the choice program, but, according to Sobic and Petersen, 72 of the 154 Milwaukee public schools "fail to meet expectations" or "meet few expectations" on the state's report card. They say that families who do not qualify for the choice program are stuck with failing neighborhood public schools. Statewide, of Wisconsin’s 2,110 public schools, 344 either “fail to meet expectations” or “meet few expectations” on the state report card.