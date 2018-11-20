The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes, editor of the paper's Ideas Lab, writes in a piece posted on WisOpinion.com about bridging the divide between red and blue. He describes grassroots groups that are bringing Republicans, Democrats and independents together for thoughtful, respectful discussion. Evidence suggests that these approaches work to break down barriers, Haynes says.
Will Flanders writes on Right Wisconsin that Milwaukee's choice and charter schools perform better on state report cards than the city's public schools. Flanders says that more than 80 percent of independent charters, 75 percent of MPS instrumentality and non-instrumentality charters, and 68 percent of MPCP schools "meet expectations" or higher. Less than half of public schools meet or exceed expectations.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes about the Kohler Golf Course controversy. The golf course threatens a rare wetlands nature preserve at Kohler-Andre State Park on Lake Michigan near Sheboygan. Questions have been raised about political interference in the DNR's permitting process that advanced the project, which is proposed by a big Scott Walker donor.
Milwaukee Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor thinks Tony Evers' election could be life-changing in how it affects Wisconsin's corrections system. She writes that Wisconsin’s overpopulated prisons and enormous state spending on corrections have been affected by Gov. Scott Walker's decisions. Gov.-elect Evers has promised to visit youth correctional facilities during his first week in office, and has said he wants to address mandatory minimums, crimeless revocations, solitary confinement, parole and staffing shortages. Taylor points out that the GOP-controlled Legislature will have a lot to say about changes to the system, but she feels hopeful that change is possible.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that when police officers are suspended, their cases should be dealt with rapidly for the sake of both the officers and the public. The paper describes how the taxpayers in Racine have paid two suspended officers a total of over $304,000 for over 1,750 days they have been suspended. The paper supports legislation that would clarify the procedures in such cases.