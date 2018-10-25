In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters comments that the governor's race in Wisconsin is entering the "wish list phase." He explains that is the phase where the candidates say they support money for roads and schools, but say nothing at all about where that money will come from.
In another column on Urban Milwaukee, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout proclaims that the state's job agency is still a failure. Scott Walker has tried to blame the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's first director, Paul Jardin, for the turmoil that enveloped the WEDC shortly after Walker first created it. But it's still not living up to its billing under the current director, she notes.
The Wisconsin governor's race is far from over, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Scott Walker made a good move by inviting Tommy Thompson to campaign for him, saying that Thompson is still the cheery masterful politician that Walker is not. The Marquette poll showing Walker up a hair is correct, Blaska insists.
James Rowen, the Political Environment blogger, proclaims that Scott Walker is Wisconsin's pre-existing condition and says that Donald Trump keeps pulling off the scab. Wisconsin firms are smarting under the new tariffs and Trump comes to town, but what does Scott Walker do? Nothing, says Rowen.
Two of the MacIver Institute's whiz kids, Chris Rochester and Bill Osmulski, feign amazement that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers supports a $15-per-hour minimum wage. In doing so, the two contend, Evers stole the spotlight from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was in town with his progressive message.
Democurdmudgeon blogger John Peterson notes that members of Congress aren't saying a thing as Trump rambles around the country espousing policy initiatives, everything from denouncing environmental regulations, the role of science in governmental decisions and the good things about being a "nationalist." His crowds cheer, but most realize there's trouble ahead, the blogger suggests.