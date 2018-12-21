Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out Republican legislators who immediately jumped on Tony Evers for picking four of his Cabinet members from Milwaukee. He particularly took on state Rep. Scott Krug, a Nekoosa Republican, for expressing "disbelief" that Evers would pick DNR and tourism secretaries from Milwaukee. It shows just how ill-informed Krug is, Rowen writes, that he doesn't know that Milwaukee happens to be the biggest tourism destination in the state, plus when it comes to natural resources, the state's longest lakefront, vast parklands, and interactions with the state on air and water quality are based there.
Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga writes that the next two Wisconsin Supreme Court elections could swing the balance on the court to the liberals. That would be a fitting rejoinder to GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who claimed the lame-duck session was held only to "restore the balance" between the governor's office and the Legislature, he notes.
Right Wisconsin posts a blog that it says is the story of Paul Ryan's pursuit of tax reform. The blog includes several videos that recount the outgoing House speaker's years in Congress as he sought tax reform and changes to Medicare and Social Security.
USA Today-Wisconsin citizen columnist Casey Hoff says it was good to see Donald Trump and the ACLU finding common ground on criminal justice reform. This represents the first step in reducing prison populations with some common sense sentencing and policies, he writes.