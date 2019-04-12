Milwaukee conservative talk radio host Dan O'Donnell has it figured out about Gov. Tony Evers. In a post on the right-wing think tank known as the MacIver Institute, O'Donnell maintains that Evers has been full of self-aggrandizement during his three months in office but has done nothing substantive.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, however, believes there's more to it and that some politicians in the Capitol are showing their true colors. He points to state Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is dragging his feet on affirming Evers' Cabinet choices and is willing to play politics rather than abide by the will of the people as shown in the election.
One Wisconsin Now announces that it has started a new website dedicated to the schemes and scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and how he's using taxpayer money to bolster his being at the epicenter of Wisconsin Republicanism. The site, called "Meet Boss Robin Vos," will seek to introduce the "real" Robin Vos to Wisconsinites.
What is the future of health care? asks Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Thompson. With a series of charts, he compares how Americans' view of Obamacare changed through the years. What he sees, though, is not a lot of solid support for single-payer plans, especially once citizens discover that it would replace their employer-provided insurance. Dems need to be careful, he advises, not to allow Republicans become the defenders of employer health benefits.
In a column for Isthmus, Madison business analyst Michael Cummins argues that we shouldn't be placing a huge "sin" tax on vape products. Enlightened society believes that when something can't be totally stopped -- cigarette smoking, for example -- they should strive to achieve reduced harm. Vape products do that, but if the taxes and fines are too high, they won't help cut smoking.
After two years of spending hype, Foxconn "not worth it" leads the polls, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He wonders if Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald are circulating the poll's results, which show that 47 percent say the state subsidies aren't worth it. Forty-one percent say they are.