State Debate: GOP Sen. Wannggard challenges governor's Kenosha response

State Sen. Van Wannggard contends in a guest column for the Racine Journal Times that Gov. Tony Evers didn't initially send help to Kenosha that the city needed as the riots over the Jacob Blake shooting erupted. He claims the governor is trying to rewrite history in his flurry of press releases challenging the assertions being made by Republicans.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey weighs in on the Kenosha drama, too, and insists that while Black residents are being heard, there has been little concrete action taken in the year since. The city of 100,000 still needs to address systemic racism, he says.
Removing Scott Walker's lame duck appointee to the Wisconsin Resources Board would go a long way in reviving the value of Wisconsin elections, comments Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Keeping the board's Frederick Prehn as the chair is just part of the GOP's overall strategy to keep power that the election overturned, he writes.
After ten years controlling the Wisconsin Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his fellow Republicans still have no plan to attract labor and families to Wisconsin, charges Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Instead, they're content to blame Democrats who wield no power in the Legislature.
If you listen to elected officials within the Republican party, you'd think they were all epidemiologists, asserts Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He says what's surprising is the degree to which these people believe that any opinion, devoid of facts or not, is equal to the ones grounded in reality and information.
Jerry Hanson, chair of the Walworth County Democratic party proclaims that we must consider the rights of others over our own if we're going to beat COVID-19. In a posting on WisOpinion, Hanson says we need to stop pandering to the few who have only their own rights in mind.