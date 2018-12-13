In a column for Right Wisconsin, state Sen. Howard Marklein presents his case for why the Republican-controlled Legislature did right with its lame-duck session last week. He claims it was not aimed at newly elected Tony Evers and Josh Kaul but merely meant to protect the citizens from their government.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, on the other hand, comments that the GOP plan, which has been in the works, is aimed at so constraining the new governor that his administration will fail, paving the way for a Republican like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to have a better chance in 2022.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that Scott Walker can't understand what the big deal is, claiming that the lame-duck session didn't take away any of the governor's or attorney general's power. Walker says he'll do the right thing with the bill, Rowen writes — yes, just like he's done during the past eight years.
The Racine Journal Times laments the whole lame-duck session, saying it signals partisan gridlock ahead in state government. The paper is happy, though, that the GOP legislators jettisoned their plan to move the presidential preference primary to March to avoid conservative supreme court Justice Daniel Kelly having to run at the same time Democrats are selecting a presidential candidate. We like high voter turnouts, the Journal Times says.
The Beloit Daily News also deplores the lame-duck session and adds that if Scott Walker had any courage he'd veto the entire package that was passed during its brief time in session.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska presents a parody today featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton singing "Baby, it's cold outside" and a scene in the Oval Office featuring Trump as the Godfather and Nancy Pelosi as a signora.