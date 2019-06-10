Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explores the Republican attack on "socialism." He says U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and none other than President Donald Trump lead the way, but after that things get murky.
Kelly Ruh, chair of the 8th Congressional District's Republican Party, extols the state of both the state and national economies, insisting it has all occurred since Donald Trump's election. Citing a Wall Street Journal story which contended the bad news is a labor shortage, she proclaims that times then must be good.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a litany of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' anti-Milwaukee initiatives and actions in recent years to show how biased he is against urban areas. And, Vos does it with a snide attitude, Rowen adds.
Bill Osmulski, of the right-wing MacIver Institute, posts a long blog on the organization's website describing how he believes the state can increase transportation funds without raising more money. Among his ideas is making sure "prevailing wages" are kept off the table.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman proclaims that the gloves are off as it relates to Donald Trump. He insists he's tried to always be civil in referring to Trump, but after another flurry of name-calling — everyone from Nancy Pelosi to the mayor of London — he's no longer sparing calling names himself.
Madison schools are playing a dangerous game of chicken, claims Madison's righty blogger David Blaska. He's aghast that the district will vote later this year to leave one of the four high schools without a police officer as an experiment to see what that might do to school safety.