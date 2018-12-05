Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Republicans are making a mockery of our political process with their shenanigans in a special session of the Legislature this week. Frankly, their actions are downright embarrassing, he adds, and they must not be allowed to succeed.
Wisconsin citizens need to write and call their legislators and outgoing Gov. Scott Walker to express their outrage over the GOP's blatant attempt to weaken the executive branch of government that they lost in last month's elections, adds Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He posts parts of a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel front-page editorial urging people to do just that.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that what the GOP is doing also impacts the Department of Natural Resources. At the behest of the powerful right-wing lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Republican legislators are also aiming to strip science from natural resource management in the DNR.
Speaking of science, the Beloit Daily News blasts Donald Trump's dismissal of the alarming climate change report that came from the White House the day after Thanksgiving. Denying science because of what it might do to the status quo ill serves posterity, the paper editorializes.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a close look at Foxconn's $100 million "gift" to the UW-Madison and wonders if the Taiwanese corporation has put itself in a position to own the patents that might come from the joint research facility that pairs UW students with Foxconn engineers.
Right Wisconsin's George Mitchell writes that Gov.-elect Tony Evers' best chance for long-lasting reform is fixing the state's transportation financial problems. His liberal ideas on funneling money to school districts, expanding health care and reducing prison populations won't stand much chance with this Legislature, Mitchell contends, but fixing transportation is a place bipartisanship might occur.
In a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters explains how Scott Walker changed Wisconsin courts. He notes that Walker has appointed 65 circuit court judges to vacancies during his eight years in office, leaving an imprint on the state's court system.