Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin GOP legislators this week spruced up their white privilege identity by refusing to pass a Black History Month resolution that included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The Republican legislators apparently believe they know better how to observe the month than the Legislature's black caucus, Rowen says.
On the same topic, and more than a bit sarcastically, blogger Jeff Simpson says that those two noted historians, Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, decided that black legislators didn't know enough to decide what should be in the resolution proclaiming Black History Month.
In a People's World column, Dominique Paul Noth says Wisconsin Democrats are struggling to throw off GOP-imposed shackles. He says the GOP, in the lame-duck session after the Nov. 6 elections, spat on the will of the people expressed in that election. He says some Dems wish Gov. Evers would be tougher and nastier to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for trying to hobble him, but that Evers is taking the longer, slower road, almost daring the GOP to oppose his ideas, which citizens clearly favor. In the meantime, several lawsuits directed at the lame-duck session are moving along.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says he doesn't give a hoot what Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn's religion is. But, what upsets the blogger is Hagedorn's decision to play the victim card when confronted with statements he made about gay marriage and sodomy laws when he worked for Scott Walker. Hagedorn suggested it was an attack on his religion — an absurd contention, the blogger adds.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's glad there's a bipartisan move in state government on the state's drinking water quality. Gov. Evers has pledged to get to the source of drinking water problems that are being registered around the state, and several GOP legislators join him in his concern.