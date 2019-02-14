Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman finds it hard to believe that legislative Republicans couldn't agree to a Black History Month resolution because the Legislative Black Caucus included Colin Kaepernick on it. Republicans complained that Kaepernick was controversial over refusing to stand for the national anthem, but isn't that's what Martin Luther King Jr. was — controversial?
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says Gov. Evers needs to pull the plug on stationing Wisconsin National Guard troops on the southern border. He notes that former Gov. Scott Walker sent the troops to the border when Donald Trump falsely claimed there was an emergency there. There's not, Humphrey says, and the troops need to be brought home.
Writing on his blog Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth insists that where Donald Trump can hurt us most isn't yet at the core of the 2020 presidential race. While we're concentrating on domestic issues, the place where the country could be in more serious trouble is foreign policy. He sees danger ahead.
Local blogger Brenda Konkel asks which mayoral candidates are being supported by special interests. She posts a list of what she's found, showing how donors give through conduits. This is the first of many more to come, she says.
Former Madison School Board member Ed Hughes posts a lengthy blog examining the pros and cons of school tests that are used to gauge how well schools are doing in addressing issues like the achievement map. He commends candidate David Blaska for asking questions about it and goes on explain the nuances that don't always tell the entire story.
The Racine Journal Times likes to watch what goes on at Madison City Council meetings so it can ridicule the body for crazy ideas. The paper was dumbfounded a few weeks ago that the council actually passed an ordinance requiring business to keep doors and windows closed when running air conditioners. It's now equally bemused by the council's latest action, allowing city employees to bring their dogs to work.