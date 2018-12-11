In a column on WisOpinion, Republican state Rep. Tyler August of Lake Geneva contends that he had to vote for the lame-duck GOP bills because he needed to "protect our reforms," particularly the creation of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which Democrat Tony Evers promised during the fall campaign to turn over to a new Wisconsin Department of Commerce.
The economy and the GOP sink lower, comments political columnist Bill Kaplan in column posted on WisOpinion. He's referencing the Wall Street meltdown and Wisconsin Republican legislators weakening Gov.-elect Tony Evers' powers. This all in the face of George H.W. Bush's funeral attended by current Gov. Scott Walker, at which Kaplan asserts, Walker probably didn't listen to the eulogies.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, business writer John Torinus writes about the war against a la carte medical pricing. He notes a movement starting among employers, some hospitals and new medical organizations to put prices on normal procedures in total rather than pricing piece by piece services that run the bills sky high.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes apart Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' weekend op-ed claiming that his Republican-led attack on Gov.-elect Tony Evers wasn't what the media claimed it was. Vos insists his Republican colleagues are willing to work with Evers, leading Rowen to post several comments Vos has made about the new governor since the election.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman questions the propriety of state and local governments financing a firm so it can move from one municipality to another within the state. That's what's happened with $25 million awarded a Milwaukee defense contractor to help facilitate a move to suburban Menomonee Falls, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times reminds Wisconsin Republicans that early voting isn't just for Democrats. The paper notes the GOP shortened the length of absentee early voting, presumably to prevent so many Dems from voting early, figuring such a move would help their cause. But the Journal Times posts stats showing that Republican districts actually beat many Democratic ones in the early voting contest.