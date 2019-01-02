Some Wisconsin Republican leaders are harrumphing over Gov.-elect Tony Evers' initial Cabinet appointees, complaining that too many are from Milwaukee and Madison and, in the case of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, miffed that no one consulted him, points out Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes, however, how quickly they've forgotten that their own leader, Scott Walker, had four of his Cabinet members oppose him for re-election.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman has a suggestion to help end the deadlock over Donald Trump's beautiful wall at the Mexican border. Since Trump has indicated it doesn't need to be called a wall, Heinzelman says that perhaps we should build a white picket fence instead.
Ola Lisowski of the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver Institute blogs on Right Wisconsin that as Scott Walker leaves, Wisconsin's overall tax burden has fallen to a near 50-year low and the state has ended its fiscal year with a surplus. Walker gets the credit, she says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a second installment in which he responds to a State Journal story over the weekend on how white liberals in Madison are trying to combat racism in the community. Blaska, a School Board candidate himself, claims they are using tactics that are racist themselves.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that recent statements by Donald Trump and the dismantling of environmental regulations by his administration prove that corporate interests in this country are willing to let people die to protect profits.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that statements made by Republicans Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald since the Nov. 6th elections have trashed urban voters, suggesting that their votes shouldn't count as much as those in rural Wisconsin. Interestingly, he shows that rural districts get more government help than rural districts.