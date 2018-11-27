Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey asks whether we're tired of "winning" yet. He notes that GM has announced it will close five assembly plants and lay off thousands at it cuts back because of a scary economy. This as the government keeps claiming that everything is better than ever, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts advice six experts have for Tony Evers as he prepares to appoint new leadership for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Rowen adds that he asked all six separately so none of them knows what the others recommended.
Blogger Jeff Simpson posts several stories that he says flew under the radar in the aftermath of the Nov. 6 midterm elections. He adds that for those who are stunned by the Baraboo students' Nazi salute, they need to keep an eye on the run-off election in Mississippi.
DemoCurmudgeon blogger John Peterson describes his experience at an insurance company's meeting to pitch a Medicare program to a number of interested people. Peterson interrupted the presentation and told the insurance rep that his explanation was too complicated — that it was the best argument yet for universal, single-payer health care. Guess what? Peterson added. The crowd turned on him, not the insurance rep.
Right Wisconsin's George Mitchell, long an advocate of private schools over public ones, writes that the election of Tony Evers as governor is good news for school choice in the state. Mitchell says Evers' election and good report cards for choice schools will energize the choice movement.