Listen to what your mom would say, admonishes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, "just vaccinate your kids." Our parents, he says, knew just how important vaccines were to the health of their children. Too many of today's parents take that health for granted and elect not to vaccinate.
Speaking of kids, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska laments the latest school statistics that indicate Wisconsin students aren't as smart as they used to be. He suggests the reason for all this is that there's no discipline, only chaos in the classroom that liberals defend.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson asks whether we need universal health care/Medicare-for-all and then answers his own question with a list of health care horror stories that detail the suffering of many Americans under our current health care system.
Posting on the Right Wisconsin website, Bill Osmulski of the right-wing MacIver Institute charges that Milwaukee is forcing businesses to "voluntarily" sign labor agreements. Along with GOP Rep. Joe Sanfelippo from West Allis, he contends city officials are "blackmailing" businesses to recognize unions.
In a guest column for the Superior Telegram, Eau Claire Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith urges deer hunters to test their deer for chronic wasting disease. He explains that hunting is an important economic activity for western Wisconsin and if we don't get a handle on CWD, that could be in peril.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is critical of Donald Trump's "war" on vaping, claiming that the president is moving on it like he does against guns. The blogger contends that Trump's ban on flavored vaping doesn't go nearly far enough. Vaping isn't just bad for children, it's bad for adults as well, he points out.
One Wisconsin Now contends that conflicts of interest abound as Wisconsin Republican legislators play politics with the state settling lawsuits. The even affects the opioid suits pending in the courts. The GOP, of course, gets big contributions from the pharmaceutical giants, it says.