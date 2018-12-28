Milwaukee's East-West Freeway project returns to the radar screen, says blogger George Mitchell on Right Wisconsin. That's because we may have a new attitude about transportation needs in the state thanks to the Nov. 6 election, Mitchell says. He explains how he thinks the freeway may return as an issue.
Another day, another Wisconsin groundwater crisis scandal, laments Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He cites a recent Minneapolis Star and Tribune report on the water crisis in Wisconsin's central sands area, where contaminated water has been cited for causing numerous problems, including a baby's death a few years ago. Once again, the little Plover River is drying up and residents report severe water problems. Rowen wonders if this, coupled with all the other atrocities, is going to be the next Flint, Michigan, scandal.
The Kenosha News singles out an anti-bullying message brought to Kenosha schools last week by BMX medal winner and "America's Got Talent" contender Matt Wilhelm and suggest that parents talk to their children over the holidays about his message, which is aimed at stamping out the problem.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is pretty sure that Donald Trump lost the vote of every parent and former child in America when Trump asked a boy just over the age of 7 last week whether he still believed in Santa Claus, adding that belief is marginal at his age.