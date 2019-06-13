State Republicans don't actually care about "divisive" flags, they just want something to rile their bases, says Political Heat blogger Chris Walker. He weighs in on text messages by a couple of GOP legislators who claim Tony Evers' decision to fly the gay pride flag over the state Capitol is wrong.
Meanwhile the Racine Journal Times chimes in with an editorial that flying flags over the Capitol shouldn't be political and adds that the governor was wrong to allow it. He has opened the door to others who want their message flown over the statehouse — pro-lifers, for instance.
Although the Madison school board did vote to keep police in its high schools Monday night, Madison's "rightie" blogger isn't happy. David Blaska blogs his disgust with board members Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli for voting against renewing the police contract, adding that to them the police are never right.
In a Right Wisconsin post, conservative public affairs adviser Cameron Sholty says that Lt. Gov. Mendela Barnes' "uncomfortable" joke about marijuana is worth discussion, not offense. He says that the joke about marijuana making Thanksgiving dinner more enjoyable was in bad taste, but not worthy of a "pounce" for Republicans. We need to discuss drugs and alcohol, too, he says.
In response to Donald Trump's insistence that he has a secret deal with Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a one sentence blog: "So now we don't need a wall?"
Political Environment blogger James Rowen congratulates Joint Finance Committee Republicans for their principle penury, pettiness "dream" budget, especially in leveling out how Wisconsinites will pay for the state's transportation needs.