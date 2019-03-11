Mike Fischer, senior counsel for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, posts a column on Right Wisconsin entitled the "Minimum markup of budget bad news and budget good news." He claims the minimum mark-up law Tony Evers proposes repealing to blunt the impact of an 8-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase means Wisconsin taxpayers have been paying a hidden tax all these years.
What? asks Political Environment blogger James Rowen facetiously. Foxconn not abiding by an agreement? Rowen calls attention to a lawsuit filed by Microsoft that accuses the Taiwanese tech giant of not paying royalties on time. Microsoft is asking for big damages, he notes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Alabama tornado victims were bringing Bibles for Donald Trump to sign while he was visiting the devastation. Heinzelman says that's a nice, if unusual, gesture, but wonders who is telling Alabamians to bring Bibles to Trump in the first place?
The Racine Journal Times admonishes the governor and Legislature to find a way to agree on a new budget. They could start with what the newspaper says is Tony Evers' sensible plan to raise the gas tax by 8 cents while ending the minimum mark-up law to ease the price of gas to motorists, the paper claims.
Voucher school zealot George Mitchell pens a post for Right Wisconsin chastising the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for not adequately reporting on what he claims to be the superiority of voucher and charter schools, and says readers deserve better.