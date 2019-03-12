In a column that appears on WisOpinion, political columnist Bill Kaplan says that if Wisconsin is going to have better roads it needs to hike the gasoline tax. Wisconsin legislators and Gov. Tony Evers need to come to an agreement to raise the tax if they don't want to see the poor roads and highways hinder the state's economy, he adds.
The right-wing MacIver Institute, however, issues a report challenging all the reports and assessments of the state's poor transportation infrastructure, insisting that even if Evers' 8-cent tax is passed, only half of it will go to roads and highways.
The Racine Journal Times is blunt with its assessment that automatic voter registration is voter ID, pure and simple. Therefore, since Tony Evers includes the procedure in his budget and Republicans have long insisted on voter ID, the two sides should be able to agree on this quickly.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen finds it laughable for former Gov. Scott Walker to now insinuate that his support for the new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee helped secure the Democratic convention for the state's largest city. Walker never warmed to the state supporting the new structure, Rowen reminds his readers.
Dominique Paul Noth chides those who remain cynical about Gov. Evers' budget proposal, particularly the press that automatically claims it is dead on arrival because of GOP opposition in the Legislature. Noth points out that Wisconsin people like what Evers is proposing and exclaims that Evers and the Legislature are fighting for the soul of Wisconsin.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is now wondering whether that "pussy-grabbing" video released just before the 2016 election was actually done on purpose to take the eyes of the nation off the intelligence agencies' report on how Russia was manipulating email accounts and trying to influence the election.