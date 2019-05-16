The Racine Journal Times editorializes that free tuition isn't the solution to college economic woes. The paper says that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposal and others like canceling student loans would all be paid for by a tax on the "super-rich," which the paper says isn't sustainable. There are other lower cost options for college, the Journal Times adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Republican legislators on the Joint Committee on Finance have refused to provide funding to replace lead pipes in the state's largest cities. He guesses that the legislators see too many Democrats in those urban areas and figure there's no political gains to be made by sending them money.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Alabama's extreme anti-abortion bill is being pushed by male politicians. He feels that men should be seen, but not heard on the abortion issue.
The West Bend Daily News' conservative columnist Owen Robinson comments that the Wisconsin Legislature is now getting down to serious budget work, something he says wasn't the case with Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal which was, in his words, an unserious liberal manifesto.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy does a piece on State Sen. Patrick Testin, a dyed-in-the-wool Stevens Point Republican, and his being a surprise voice in pushing legalization of medical marijuana. Murphy does an extensive interview with Testin to discover why this pro-life, pro-gun conservative would take a position that seems out of step with other legislative Republicans.
Columnist Steve Walters writes about the Wisconsin Republicans getting ready for their annual state convention are focusing on getting Donald Trump to carry Wisconsin again in 2020. The Janesville Gazette column details the plans the GOP has for the convention that kicks off Friday in Oshkosh.