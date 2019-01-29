The Racine Journal Times, in an editorial, applauds a federal judge's ruling that top state Republicans violated free speech rights when they blocked the liberal group One Wisconsin Now from the GOP's Twitter feeds. The editorial says the ruling is good news for both Republicans and Democrats, because it clarifies that politicians should listen to all their constituents, even those they disagree with.
Political Environment James Rowen gives a shoutout to new DNR Secretary Preston Cole for bringing Great Lakes water advocate Todd Ambs on board the DNR team in the agency's number three position. Ambs, who ran the agency's water division prior to Scott Walker's administration, spoke out in November 2017 about the damage done to the state's environment under the Walker administration. Rowen posts Ambs' comments on his blog.
Wisconsin Democracy campaign's executive director Matthew Rothschild points out that last week's Marquette Poll shows unequivocally that the vast majority of Wisconsinites want an end to the state's gerrymandered legislative maps. The poll found that 72 percent of voters want a nonpartisan commission, not the Legislature, to draw the maps. The sentiment is strong among Democrats, Republicans and independents.
James Widgerson, writing on Right Wisconsin in honor of last week's National School Choice week, tells how his two children benefited from having many educational options. His son studied in online school, public high school and a tech college, while his daughter attended Catholic school and then used open enrollment to attend a public school. His two very different children had very different educational needs, and with school choice they were able to be fulfilled.
The state of Wisconsin's economy depends on your perspective, writes Tom Still of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Commenting on Gov. Evers' first State of the State address last week, Still says Evers sees Wisconsin's economy as a glass half-empty, while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos made clear in his response to the speech that he sees the glass as half-full. Both points of view have merit, but the glass is fragile, Still warns, and lack of bipartisan cooperation is likely to spill some of the water.