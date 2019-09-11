Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Foxconn's supposed $100 million commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison is less than one percent funded a year later. He wonders if the conglomerate ought to give the UW some of its new robot coffee machines that will apparently be manufactured in Wisconsin.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if the reason there is so much confusion about allowing hurricane-stricken Bahamians to flee to the United States is because they are mostly people of color. He calls the Donald Trump statements despicable.
Chris Rochester, the communications director for the right-wing MacIver Institute, posts a guest blog from State Sen. Duey Stroebel who contends that the GOP Legislature saw to it that local school budgets were "back-filled" to keep property taxes in check, a fete he's proud to have been a part of.
Another Republican state senator, Howard Marklein, touts the bills he's proposed to help rural schools. In a WisOpinion posting, the Spring Green senator says the proposed legislation will assist in helping schools in rural areas with declining enrollment. He, too, takes credit for the state aids to local education.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that Madison needs Britain's speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, to become mayor, chief of police or school superintendent. He's the only one not afraid to insist that order be maintained, giving exception to one, including the prime minister. We could use that kind of discipline here, Blaska declares.
The Racine Journal Times likes the Trump administration's approval of using e-bikes in our national parks. The paper says the bikes make it easier for elderly and those with physical handicaps to go biking in the parks. They have simple electric motors that help ease the strain of pedaling, the paper notes, and cause no harm.