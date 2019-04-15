In an Urban Milwaukee column, Bruce Murphy discusses the recent story reported by "The Verge," which is trying to decipher what exactly Foxconn is doing in Wisconsin. Murphy says the investigative piece reveals Foxconn's mysterious dealings in the state as "high comedy."
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the Foxconn "zone" in southeastern Wisconsin continues to get fresh infrastructure improvements, including a new gas line along with highways, water and power. All of it is going to the district represented by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who also owns a business there, Rowen adds. Remember this the next time Vos rallies his troops to vote against spending for programs that help the needy, he says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wants to know if we just saved UW-Stevens Point on the backs of the school's faculty. He wonders how many faculty members either retired or left the university in order to free up enough money to save the majors that were designated for the chopping block.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey shares his views about the "quiet voices" in Madison who stopped to talk to him after he put a David Blaska for school board sign in his front yard. He says there are many disturbed by the board's failure to support police and its policies on disciplining bad acting students, but are afraid to speak out.
David Blaska himself, meanwhile, blogs about California becoming even more lefty than before. Now left-wing politicians are proposing an outright ban on vaping in San Francisco, an incredulous Blaska notes. He explains how he finds this completely hypocritical.
Milwaukee historian John Gurda, in a piece that appears in several of USA Today-Wisconsin's newspapers including the Green Bay Press-Gazette, recalls previous national political conventions that were held in Milwaukee. They were socialist conventions, to be sure, and were larger than next year's Democratic convention in Wisconsin's largest city is expected to be. They'll find that Milwaukee knows how to party.