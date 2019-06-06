Political Environment blogger James Rowen is finding it hard to believe that as rain continues to flow and we're once again being hit with devastating floods, we continue to fill wetlands. The destruction continues throughout the state —from Racine County's Foxconn to Monroe County's frac sand mines, he writes.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says Trump's tariffs are killing Wisconsin. He notes that for whatever reason, Wisconsin has been the only Midwestern state without a trade deficit and was a big winner in international trade until Trump came along. He fears the tariffs may permanently destroy the state's markets.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses Wisconsin Republicans of refusing to accept federal dollars for health care and transportation so that costs will be shoved on Wisconsin taxpayers who, in turn, will urge legislators to cut back programs.
Right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a guest posting for the MacIver Institute, says he's happy Wisconsin is apparently not following Illinois in raising the gas tax. He claims Illinois' doubling of its state gas tax will backfire, causing travel disruption among other evils.
The Racine Journal Times doesn't like a big corporation like Salesforce.com trying to control what smaller businesses do. The software company recently told merchants who sell guns that they can't use its software if they sell military-style weapons, the paper said. That's a terrible slippery slope says the paper.