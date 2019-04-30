Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden, in a column that appears on the WisOpinion website, says that the "more exports" mantra isn't getting the job done for the state's farmers. Rather, he says, the government needs to look at supply-side management options to help dairy farmers who are at critical juncture in Wisconsin. Relying on plans to increase exports isn't working, he adds.
In another WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan notes that Donald Trump was far from exonerated in the Mueller report. Yet, he says, the answer isn't impeachment, but rather congressional oversight of Trump's actions for the next year and a half when the voters can send him packing.
The conservative Dan O'Donnell of the MacIver Institute proclaims "bring on impeachment," because it will backfire like the recall of Scott Walker did in 2012. The MacIver mouthpiece claims that impeachment would be an unmitigated disaster for Democrats.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy fears that Milwaukee's police pursuits have become scary. He notes how crashes have increased significantly since the department recently changed its pursuit policies. Several innocent people have been killed as a result, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen believes that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has now become Donald Trump's official immigration "tough guy." Rowen presents his perception of the Trump rally in Green Bay over the weekend.
Noting how Trump kept complaining that trade is still unfair and Wisconsin firms were considering plants in Mexico, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman blogs that he thought Trump had fixed NAFTA, the trade agreement his excoriated during the 2016 campaign. Didn't he negotiate a new deal with Mexico and Canada? he asks. So why is this still a problem?, he wonders.