In a WisOpinion column, Farmers Union official Michael Slattery decries the use of tariffs to resolve trade imbalances. Tariffs tend to destabilize markets and can have long-ranging effects, he points out. Farmers and the agriculture community will once again be the victims, he says.
Four Milwaukee area lawyers who are members of the so-called Federalist Society take issue on Urban Milwaukee with its data wonk columnist Bruce Thompson, who recently characterized the group as a cabal of conservatives. They deny that the society is an extension of any political beliefs or parties, but say it adheres to the principles of law.
Channel 3000 opinion columnist Bill Wineke wonders who Donald Trump's mentor is: Vladimir Putin or Hugo Chavez? He compares Trump to Chavez because both men inherited a strong economy and then, because of their inexperience, blew it. Wineke sees Putin as an experienced bureaucrat, something Trump isn't and says he can't relate.
Scott Walker's secretary of Workforce Development, Ray Allen, touts his department's "cheers to career" program in a piece for WisOpinion. The program connects talent with opportunity, Allen writes, by providing transportation to prospective workers to job sites.
State Sen. Patty Schachtner, Democrat of Somerset, posts a column on WisOpinion saying happy birthday to Medicare and Medicaid. The two government health programs were 53 on July 30 and need to be recognized for the good they have done for American families everywhere, she writes.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, former conservative talk radio host Jerry Bader has the results of an internal poll that the group Our Wisconsin Revolution conducted among its members. It shows, he says, why they didn't endorse in the upcoming Democratic gubernatorial primary. Mike McCabe had 57.1 percent of the vote, Kelda Roys came in second at 14.8, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Donald Trump is mad at the Koch brothers, who are upset with Trump's trade and tariff policies. Rowen points out that Trump would be nowhere today if it hadn't been for the Koch brothers and their tea party movement.