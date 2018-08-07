In a column posted on WisOpinion, Waushara County farmer Josh Nett urges fellow farmers to fill a bus to Albany, N.Y., next week to attend a huge meeting to find solutions to the current dairy crisis that has gripped Wisconsin and other states. Nett says he believes that family farmers can still survive, but we've got to change the way the system works. The Albany meeting can be a start, he adds.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, also in a column posted on WisOpinion, calls Donald Trump and Scott Walker "phonies." It's all image versus reality, Kaplan contends. Both of them paint a favorable view of themselves, but their actions are the opposite. Both are true demagogues, he says.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel liberal columnist Emily Mills says that Walker is up to his old tricks again in Obamacare costs plan. She says his plan to supplement Obamacare exchange premiums for some is his attempting to fix a problem that he created. This has long been how he's operated, she adds.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, state Sen. Lena Taylor reports on a recent meeting in Milwaukee of the National Committee for Voting Justice at which several Milwaukeeans described how they were thwarted from going to the polls. She adds that attempts to suppress the black vote in Milwaukee are real.
Ola Lisowski, a researcher for the right-wing MacIver Institute, claims in a lengthy posting that Scott Walker's Act 10 has saved Wisconsin school districts $3.2 billion since its enactment. A big improvement, she concludes, is that taxpayers no longer pay so much for teachers' health benefits.
UW-Madison student Hannah Kasun, in a WisOpinion column, notes that Scott Walker's secretary of Workforce Development, Ray Allen, is touting the governor's "Commute to Careers" program in which workers get transportation help to find jobs. She says if Walker really wants to help workers he will renew the "Joblines" program, scheduled to be defunded at the end of the year, that transports Milwaukeeans to jobs in the suburbs.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that you can add the House's Intelligence Committee's whitewash of Russia influence in the 2016 elections to Speaker Paul Ryan's legacy. Ryan's leadership has been abysmal, including his appointment of "While House tool" Devin Nunes to be the Intelligence Committee chair.