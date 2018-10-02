Extreme partisanship prevents national solutions, writes John Torinus in a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee. He cites the contest for the U.S. Senate between incumbent Tammy Baldwin and her GOP opponent, Leah Vukmir. Both, he insists, have taken positions on health care that are impossible.
Rohn Bishop, the chairman of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, apparently flustered with the polls that show Democrats Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin leading their contests, wonders what's wrong with Wisconsin. In a blog that appears on Right Wisconsin, Bishop writes that everything is just great under Scott Walker and Donald Trump, and he can't understand why anyone would want to change their leadership.
Political columnist Bill Kaplan gives his take on the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a piece that appears on WisOpinion. Thanks to Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, at least there will be a week to further look at the accusations, he writes. There's strong evidence that Kavanaugh was chosen by Donald Trump because he will excuse the president for his unconstitutional actions.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, meanwhile, contends that Kavanaugh is not fit to be a Supreme Court justice. His angry rant before the Judiciary Committee is proof, he says, that he hasn't the demeanor to sit on the country's highest court.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Illinois politicos aren't enamored with Cathy Stepp, the former Wisconsin DNR secretary who now is a honcho at Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency. Turns out that Stepp has stood up U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin three times, canceling meetings dealing with environmental issues impacting their state.