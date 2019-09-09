Wisconsin Farmers Union government relations associate Bobbi Wilson, says in a Superior Telegram column, that exports aren't the answer farmers in the state and elsewhere really need. What's important is that the price farmers receive for their products needs to rise and exports tend not to help that happen.
In a posting for the conservative Badger Institute website, Robert Poole Jr. explains why he believes Wisconsin highways are the bottom third nationally. An advocate of tolling Interstate highways, Poole insists that coupled with public-private partnerships, tolling will lead to fixing the problem.
And then you wonder why Wisconsin voters grumble about government, explains Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey's in a recent post. You need to look no further than the foot-dragging in the state Senate in confirming any of Tony Evers' cabinet choices. There's absolutely no need for partisanship on those appointments, he insists.
Business blogger John Torinus also hits the unnecessary partisanship theme. In a post after last weeks' Labor Day observances says that job creation, a major problem in Wisconsin, isn't a partisan issue. He posts a number of solutions that state leaders ought to be working on to get Wisconsin out of the bottom in creating new well-paying jobs.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson's solution is for people to start pretending that Republicans aren't even the room. We really don't have time for their outlandish ideas which they never follow up, he says. We should be getting our own message out instead, the blogger adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen updates the number of hunting dogs that have been killed by wolves. It's now up to 17, he says of the two-month old season where hunters are allowed to practice with their hounds. But, until the DNR stops paying up to $2,500 to reimburse an owner for the loss of his dog to a pack of wolves, it will continue, he adds.