In his now well-known essay for Atlantic Magazine, Peter Bildsten, Scott Walker's former secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions, says he used to respect Walker, but then he went to work for him. Bildsten says Walker's scenario was all about him, not about the people of the state. The article has caused a buzz just before the mid-term elections next week.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says early voting by Democrats is higher than Republicans. He points to big turnouts in Madison and Milwaukee, two traditionally Dem strongholds, saying they also reflect a big get-out-the vote campaign by the party.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, data wonk Bruce Thompson attempts to explain why Republicans lie about health care. That's because they can't find an alternative way to fund pre-existing conditions other than an Obamacare-like plan. Without it, insurance costs would be prohibitively high.
The conservative website now known as the Badger Institute features former journalist Dan Benson claiming that there's a hidden agenda and a bias in Wisconsin's media, particularly newspapers. He focuses on the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism as a culprit, claiming it accepts money from liberals and regularly criticizes Republicans.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts the 19th installment of his 21-part series on Scott Walker's eight-year "war on the environment." He insists that nothing is wreaking havoc on the state's historic care for the environment more than Walker's granting the Foxconn Corp. the freedom to avoid environmental regulations.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman takes issue with a New Berlin dentist who support Scott Walker because he's put more people to work and thus have dental insurance that they can use to visit the dentist. Think how lucky the dentist would be, he says, if we had universal health care that provided dental insurance to everyone, he notes.