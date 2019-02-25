Enough politics, writes Gov. Tony Evers in an op-ed for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express — let's cut taxes for Wisconsin's families. He points out that his was one of the promises he made during the 2018 election, but he reiterates that it needs to be done in a responsible way — not a one-time shot like the legislative GOP wants to do, but by structuring the cuts so they're paid for into the future.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, nevertheless, claims that Evers is pushing Wisconsin Republicans to the left. You can watch the Republicans in the Legislature attempting to co-opt some of Evers' popular plans — middle-class income tax relief and help for the state's homeless — as their own, ideas that they never touched during their eight years in complete control.
In an entry on the Right Wisconsin blog, Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn says he's not backing down and asks for help in his race against fellow Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer this April. He insists the Neubauer and her allies are trying to smear him, contending that they're attacking his religion to defeat him in their effort to use the courts to advance their political agenda.
On Urban Milwaukee, meanwhile, Bruce Murphy calls the conservative Hagedorn's campaign disastrous. The quick action by the Realtors Association is evidence of just how disastrous. When Hagedorn's views on gay rights and his involvement in a school that forbids same-sex relationships became public, the Realtors yanked their endorsement, for instance, and that's just the beginning.
Ike Brannon, a fellow with the conservative Badger Institute, launches another of the institute's attacks on the state's minimum mark-up law. In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Brannon claims the law is no longer needed and claims that Wisconsin motorists pay more for gas than people do in states without the law. Repealing it would help provide funds for tax relief.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the radio wars that will occur in Milwaukee this week. Former Gov. Scott Walker will fill in for talk radio host Mark Belling, who is recovering from a stroke. That will pit the ex-governor head to head with Bob Uecker, who will be broadcasting Brewer spring training games. Guess who wins? asks Rowen.