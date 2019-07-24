In an Urban Milwaukee column, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith, who represents the Eau Claire area, says we've had enough of this divide and conquer politics in Wisconsin. Yet, we're seeing it play out once again as Republican leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald single out Milwaukee from getting needed state help.
It's bear chasing, dog-wolf fighting, get a DNR dead dog check time in Wisconsin again, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. And so the state-sanctioned blood-letting begins, he notes, where hunters can send their dogs in search of wolves, which invariably leads to the dogs' death.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska believes that Donald Trump is drinking the progressives' milkshake. He continually plays offense, sometimes clumsily, but offense is the best defense, says Blaska, citing the many times he's poked at the progressive programs and then sits back and howls with laughter as they scream.
The right-wing MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle believes that Gov. Tony Evers may indeed have some money for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's street car among the $75 million available for local transportation needs, something that Kittle implies is disgusting.
The Racine Journal Times says that the Wisconsin Legislature must fund the mandate it created for the state's juvenile facilities. The paper editorially complains that it closed the state's existing juvenile facilities for good reason, but now has failed to provide enough funding for new facilities. That's unacceptable, the paper opines.