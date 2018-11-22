In a column in Isthmus, former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz says the election Nov. 6 brings him hope as a deer hunter. He says the state has done next to nothing about chronic wasting disease for at least the past eight years. He's hoping Gov.-elect Tony Evers will drop the "see no evil" policy and restore science to its rightful place in the management of our natural resources.
Also writing in Isthmus, Urban Milwaukee editor Bruce Murphy complains about Scott Walker's intentions to thwart the will of the people, who elected Democrats Nov. 6. The most outrageous, he says, is considering moving the 2020 presidential primary to protect Scott Walker's Supreme Court appointee Daniel Kelly. "Because, you see," writes Murphy, "the voters who count wanted Walker to continue as governor, which is why no concession speech was needed, and no state policies need change. And those same voters will no doubt want Kelly to win election as Supreme Court justice. It’s just a matter of arranging things to make sure that dreaded 'larger electorate' doesn’t show up to demand a little too much democracy."
The photo of Baraboo High School boys giving the Nazi salute cheapens the Holocaust and shows ignorance, writes Casey Hoff for the USA-Today Network/Wisconsin. Hoff, a criminal defense attorney, suggests the students are likely ignorant rather than Nazi sympathizers. Hoff suggests greater education is needed about the Holocaust, especially as direct connections to the people who suffered in it are diminishing. He also says we need to stop using the phrase "He/she is a Nazi," loosely.