Drink while you shop? What's wrong with people?, asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Can it be possible that now for people to walk the aisle at the local retail store requires a glass of wine?, he wonders. The last thing Wisconsin needs is another excuse to drink, he writes, pointing to a proposed Madison ordinance to do just that.
Top CEO salaries keep rising, notes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. In fact, according to a recent compilation in the New York Times, 2018 was a banner year for the executives of the nation's top-ranked corporations. The average CEO pay jumped by more than 6 percent. The minimum wage, however, has stayed stagnant, Murphy points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if local school districts think they are Foxconn. While the legislative Republicans had no problem dishing out billions to the giant Foxconn corporation, they can't bring themselves to funding local schools, cutting in half Gov. Tony Evers' request to get local schools above water.
Meanwhile, the Beloit Daily News editorializes that throwing money at schools won't solve the problems. The problem is cultural, not financial, the paper insists. But, we'll be watching this drama between Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats play out for most of the rest of the year.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that a point-based immigration system makes sense. The paper is disappointed that the Donald Trump proposal to allow immigrants in the country based on their skills landed with a thud in Congress. We need qualified workers and immigrants can bring that, while noting that Trump's proposal is more than he has offered before.
Medicaid expansionists should know that there is no free lunch from a debt-ridden federal government, writes M.D. Kittle in a MacIver Institute posting on the Right Wisconsin website. Kittle claims that the federal government will soon renege on its promise to fund 90 percent of state's Medicaid costs.