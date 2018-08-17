Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explains why Republicans lack health coverage. He does an analysis of Donald Trump's attacks on the Affordable Care Act this past year and a half and discovers that the hardest hit with loss of coverage or more expensive coverage are the very people who voted for Trump.
Meanwhile, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson cites statistics that show that most of the economic gains that began when Barack Obama was president and now have been claimed by Donald Trump have gone to areas that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump's supporters have shared in far less of the gains, he claims.
In another Urban Milwaukee piece Bruce Murphy lists 23 winners and losers in this week's primary election. Tonette Walker, Wisconsin's first lady, is a winner because she was one of the first to endorse Leah Vukmir for the GOP nomination for Senate, he says, while Richard Uihlein, the millionaire who went in big for Kevin Nicholson in the same race, is a loser.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that now that the primary is over, comparing Tony Evers with Scott Walker emphasizes the differences between the two. Evers offers depth and trust, Walker does neither, he insists. The incumbent governor has painted himself as "phony, slick," he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman believes that Donald Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan was simply done to divert attention from all the stuff that's been going on with Trump's presidency this week.
Posting on Right Wisconsin, Wisconsin Republican 6th District Congressman Glenn Grothman writes an extensive blog on the virtues of retiring House speaker and fellow Wisconsinite Paul Ryan. He insists that Ryan did a good job as speaker and will be successful in anything he wants to do in the future.