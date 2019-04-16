There are two things Wisconsin should learn from the April 2 Supreme Court election, says the Beloit Daily News. First, don't read too much into the results. They really don't mean much; turnout was the key. Second, the results do show that Wisconsin still remains one of the most polarized places in the country.
The Racine Journal Times urges legislative Republicans to get behind Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to require state lottery winners to pay any outstanding debts they owe to government — parking tickets, local and state taxes, for example — before getting their payout. This is one of those proposals that deserves bipartisan approval, it adds.
"Yes and no on marijuana," is the headline on Bill Kaplan's latest column on WisOpinion. He explains that legalizing medical marijuana is an idea that Wisconsin should embrace, but he says "no" to recreational legalization of weed and explains why.
Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project insists that Gov. Evers' budget builds a strong economy by investing in what works. The tax changes he has proposed, she says, will restore millions to communities desperately in need of help, just for starters.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman cautions we need to be careful what we ask for in OK'ing huge solar farms. Sure, the energy replaces carbon fuels, but what will be solar panels' impact on surrounding fauna. Will their presence spell bad news for the environment?, he wonders.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes a jab at former Gov. Scott Walker as Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor announces he's running for president. The mayor is the personification of "Midwestern nice," Rowen says, something Scott Walker couldn't do.