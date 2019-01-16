The Racine Journal Times issues a plea to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature to take a clue from the craziness going on in Washington and vow to find ways to compromise and avoid gridlocked government, which will harm everyone.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if we really need coyote killing contests in Wisconsin. The DNR's mission statement says the department is supposed to enhance our natural resources and the ecosystems that sustain all life.
In a blog on Right Wisconsin, George Mitchell says that state revenue isn't keeping up with Wisconsin's transportation needs. He says the data clearly show that the state has reduced its highway funding at a time when it needs it most. He likes Gov. Tony Evers' position, but wonders if he can get legislators, particularly the Republicans, to take action.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey praises the federal judge who ruled against Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Donald Trump's efforts to put a citizenship question on next year's census forms. Checks and balances are saving America, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if right-wing blogger Laura Loomer was trying to prove that walls and fences don't work when she jumped over the fence at Nancy Pelosi's house to set up a tent from where she could protest the House speaker.