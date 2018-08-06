Democrats need to vote with their hearts, not the polls, says Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga. Although the polls show Tony Evers beating Scott Walker at this point, he isn't the only strong candidate among the eight vying for the Dem nomination for governor. Once the voting is done , they all need to get behind the winner, he proclaims.
Blogger Jeff Simpson lauds Dem gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell for confronting a Republican operative who has been following him around, obviously hoping to capture a gaffe he can use against the firefighter, a common practice in the way some campaign today. Beware of trackers, Simpson suggests.
Ryan Owens, the director of the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership at the UW-Madison, and Yale law student Gabe Anderson team up on a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to discuss their analysis of "angry" words used in the gubernatorial campaign thus far. They find the race is more collegial than many think.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders if Donald Trump's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shouldn't be named woman of the year. He says this because she stood up to CNN reporter Jim Acosta when he asked her if she feels the press is the enemy of the people. He suggests that Madison right-wing talk radio host Vicki McKenna would be the runner-up.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that Milwaukee County's acting sheriff Richard Schmidt, who is running for a full term this fall, is already eligible to collect more than a million dollars in pension benefits from the county.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Budget Project's Jon Peacock contends that Gov. Scott Walker's plan to convince Kimberly-Clark to stay in Appleton would actually reward the huge corporation for layoffs. They get the subsidy Walker plans if they don't lay off more than 7 percent of their workers, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to three examples that he says show how much has been lost of Wisconsin's progressive reputation in recent years. He says that Attorney General Brad Schimel has joined Scott Walker in looking the other way while Wisconsin's environment is being systematically destroyed.