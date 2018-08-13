Democrats gave Tony Evers a pass and played right into Scott Walker's hands, claims the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist Christian Schneider. He concludes that the other seven candidates for the Dem nomination, with the possible exception of the recent comments by Matt Flynn, have essentially taken a knee to Evers during the primary campaign. They will have only themselves to blame when Evers gets bested by Walker in the fall, he contends.
The Racine Journal Times is worried that pot referendums in this fall's November elections could sway the results in favor of Democrats. The Racine City Council has already included medical pot legalization on an advisory ballot, but the paper urges the Racine County Board not do the same. The nonpartisan April election would be a better time for such questions, the paper indicates.
In a UW-Madison blog, Chancellor Rebecca Blank "busts some myths" about her campus. For instance, there's the perception that Madison accepts less than half of the Wisconsin high schoolers as freshmen, when the truth is that more than two-thirds who apply are admitted. This and other myths are being tackled head on by the chancellor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska makes his predictions for Tuesday's primary elections. He sees Tony Evers getting the Democratic gubernatorial nod while Leah Vukmir takes the GOP senatorial race. In the race for Madison's 77th Assembly District, Blaska predicts it will be Shabnam Lotfi.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts his endorsements forTuesday's election. Included are Kelda Roys for the Dem nomination for governor, Mandela Barnes for lieutenant governor and Randy Bryce for the Democratic nod in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing MacIver Institute's news service says that you can cancel the so-called "blue wave" so many are predicting this fall. A poll commissioned by the Brookfield-based Jobs First Coalition claims to show that most Wisconsin legislative Republicans are safe this year.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says Foxconn is on two tracks this year. One of them is to get Scott Walker re-elected governor while the other is a long run of problems for Wisconsin — 25 years of subsidies plus a lot more pain emanating from the environmental shortcuts granted the corporation and the diversion of water from Lake Michigan.