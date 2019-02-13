Former Supreme Court Justice David Prosser, in a column that appears on WisOpinion and is labeled "satire," remarks that both Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been silent on the corn syrup brouhaha between Budweiser and Miller. While opining on virtually everything else these days, Prosser writes, they have their own reasons for staying out of this fight, which means Americans remain leaderless on the battle.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Wisconsin Eye moderator and longtime political columnist Steve Walters writes that there are eight ways to increase highway funding in the state. There are lots of taxes and fees that can be enacted, but can legislators agree on any of them? he asks.
The Beloit Daily News doesn't like Illinois' plan to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 over the next six years. The paper says that wages ought to be determined by market forces, not the government. Illinois minimum now is $8.25 while Wisconsin's is $7.25
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes the time today to post a series of pictures of the awesome sights produced by Lake Michigan on Milwaukee shores these wintry days. Once the snow quits and the weather settles go take a look, he advises.
M.D. Kittle, the MacIver Institute's face of its "news service," proclaims that the silence is deafening from Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul's office about the Virginia AG admitting to wearing black face in the 1980s. Kittle has asked Kaul to comment because AG Herring headed a national AG association that gave financial support to Kaul in the last election.