Righty blogger David Blaska is convinced that the "left's party" is over because the release of the Mueller report shows that Donald Trump is guilty of nothing. Nothing in the end was obstructed, he adds. The Trump-crazed left will have to move on to fresher game, he continues.
Death by suicide is up in the state since Wisconsin repealed the waiting period to purchase a gun, writes Political Heat blogger Chris Walker. The blogger says he predicted this would happen four years ago when the GOP-dominated Legislature repealed the 40-year-old waiting period. Since then, gun violence has risen ten percent and suicides are up 18 percent, he notes.
It's time for Wisconsin to take the federal money to expand Medicaid in the state, writes Alan Talaga in Isthmus. Not only will it save the state tens of thousands of dollars, he says, but it would make Wisconsin citizens in all 72 counties healthier.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Al Gedicks, a longtime observer of the state's mining industry, is worried that Wisconsin could be facing a mining disaster. He points to a mining company's proposed tailings dam that, should it break, could result in an environmental disaster for Lake Michigan.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen praises the Wisconsin State Journal's Steve Verberg for his Sunday story that shows how Wisconsin failed to protect the state's water sources during the eight years Scott Walker was governor. Walker, as usual, refused to comment about the report, Rowen adds.
Editorializing that weeds shouldn't grow on the land purchased for the planned Foxconn development near Racine, the Journal Times is in favor of leasing the yet to be developed land to area farmers to farm in the meantime. It's going to take time for the development to be finished, the paper maintains, thus let's not let the land go to waste.