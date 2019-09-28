Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson insists that the Scott Walker administration used flimsy interpretations of jobs data to put a positive spin on the state's economy. He provides examples on how the numbers were picked for their positive spin, including one early on in his administration in which he claimed Wisconsin had created 50% of the new jobs in the entire country.
Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, in a blog that appears on the Right Wisconsin website says that it isn't true that choice schools cherry-pick the best public school students. He argues that the demographics of families in choice and public schools are very similar.
Owen Robinson, the conservative columnist for the West Bend Daily News, claims that Gov. Tony Evers is considering tyranny with his gun law proposals. Robinson writes that universal background checks, red flag laws and his consideration of a plan to buy back weapons all attack individual American rights and shouldn't stand a chance in the Legislature.
Democracy returns to Wisconsin and the Republicans have a meltdown, comments blogger Chris Liebenthal, referring to Tony Evers' picking Jan. 27 for the election to replace Sean Duffy in Wisconsin's 7th congressional district. Actually, if Evers wanted to favor Democrats he would have chosen the April election when the presidential preference primary will be held, he points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is happy to note that Gov. Evers and DNR Secretary Preston Cole are returning science-based environmentalism to the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gets caught up in Milwaukee Brewer fever today, reminding all that they need to be Cubs' fans this weekend. The already eliminated Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals in the final series of the season and the Chicagoans could help the Brewers win the NL's Central Division if they win.
The Racine Journal Times insists that the state Legislature needs to give Racine help and find a solution to advance a plan for a new hotel and convention center on the city's lakeshore. The paper expresses disappointment in the DNR's report that the plan doesn't protect the public's interests along the lake and says the Legislature needs to fix that.