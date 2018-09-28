Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a close look at Wisconsin's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit and wonders if it really makes a difference. He compares manufacturing employment in the state, for instance, both before and after the tax break and finds no significant increase that can be traced to the tax that could effect two years ago.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Gov. Scott Walker, the self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, has cost Wisconsin taxpayers a total of $2.6 billion during his two-term tenure. He lists seven areas, ranging from his refusal to accept federal funds to expand train service to his nixing of federal money to expand Medicaid, to prove his point.
Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga contends that electing Democrat Tony Evers governor is crucial to future redistricting and a democratic state Legislature. He points out that Democrats could win a significantly better percentage of the vote in November but still fail to win a majority in either legislative house. Evers has promised to do away with gerrymandering; Scott Walker has been it's biggest defender, he says.
Vote for Tony Evers if you want higher taxes, proclaims conservative columnist Owen Robinson in his West Bend Daily News column. He claims that Wisconsin was a tax hell under former governor Jim Doyle and Tony Evers will return the state to that status if elected.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman argues that Gov. Scott Walker's sudden interest in sending more money to local governments for streets and roads now that his re-election campaign is in full gear is just that -- campaign rhetoric. Heinzelman notes that the governor hasn't budged from his stance that gas taxes can't be raised unless taxes are cut in other areas.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims that the Madison School Board, in its decision to recommend keeping police officers in the high schools, has actually turned over their oversight to the "troublemakers" themselves. He insists that an oversight committee the board formed, because it requires that members must represent the school population, means that the troublemakers will have a role.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts his view of the Judiciary Committee's hearing into the Brett Kavanaugh case. Humphrey's convinced that the story from Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is starting to resonate with American voters. He adds that he thinks Committee chair Charles Grassley was abysmal.