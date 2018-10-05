Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson writes about the "curious campaign of Leah Vukmir" today. She appears to ignore poll data that shows a majority of the people disagree with many of her stands, he says, particularly the independent voters.
Rep. Dan Knodl, a Germantown Republican, takes to the conservative Right Wisconsin site to trumpet what he says are accomplishments of his party — budget surplus, low unemployment, a rainy day fund, training workers for today's jobs. The Wisconsin Way works, he writes.
Also on Right Wisconsin, Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn, who served as legal counsel for Gov. Scott Walker and is now a candidate for the state Supreme Court, insists that partisanship has no role in a judgeship, an apparent jab at his high court opponent, Lisa Neubauer, who is also on the Court of Appeals.
Three Wisconsin pediatricians, in a column for USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers including the Green Bay Press-Gazette, urge the Trump administration not to penalize immigrants for using the nation's safety net for the poor and struggling families.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska believes the dust-up over the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court appointment is backfiring on the Democrats. He cites polls showing that the Republicans have been energized by the attacks on Kavanaugh leading up to the coming election.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, on the other hand, sees the Kavanaugh nomination and the intransigent GOP insistence to confirm him as resulting in the total destruction of the U.S. Supreme Court. It demonstrates that GOP appointees are nothing more than partisan and prejudicial activists, he insists.