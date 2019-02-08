Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says it's a mystery why the state's two main Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, continue to want to abolish Obamacare when Wisconsin people clearly want to keep it. He presents the data showing how state citizens have moved from originally opposing the health care law to strongly supporting it now, and cites evidence that the issue may have hurt Scott Walker during the last election.
The MacIver Institute, the conservative think tank funded by the Bradley Foundation, highlights a guest blog today by Dan O'Donnell contending that Democrats have no desire to compromise on anything. He says this was evident at the State of the Union. Their only goal, he maintains, is to defeat Donald Trump.
Right Wisconsin posts an "investigative report" from the right-wing MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle asking why the UW public health fund is granting millions to liberal health groups. Included among what he identifies as "liberal" groups is the "Justified Anger" initiative led by Madison Rev. Alex Gee.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen cites a major in-depth business report that calls Wisconsin's deal with Foxconn "disastrous ... hollow ... nakedly political." The Bloomberg story, he relates, contains interviews with 49 different sources. It suggests that the state constructed a weak deal, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, no fan of Sen. Bernie Sanders, is upset that Sanders gave his own rebuttal to Donald Trump's State of the Union Tuesday night, apparently not satisfied with the official Democratic rebuttal by Stacey Abrams. The blogger contends that the only time Sanders is a Democrat is when he's running for president.
Blogger Jeff Simpson uses the day for a "cold day catch-up" in which he posts several short pieces about recent news that thinks progressives would like to hear.