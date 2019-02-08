Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 15 BELOW TO 25 BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING. WIND CHILLS OF 5 BELOW TO 20 BELOW ZERO FOR THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM TO 5 TO 11 ABOVE THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&