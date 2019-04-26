Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson dives into the debate over whether Wisconsin should accept federal dollars to expand Medicaid in the state. He cites the conclusion by two spokespeople for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and Center for Research of the Wisconsin Economy who concluded that the state should not. But under his own research, he finds their conclusions quite suspect.
Bruce Murphy, in another Urban Milwaukee column, comments on former Gov. Scott Walker's "costly war on the poor." A recent look into Walker's and the Wisconsin Legislature's policy to penalize recipients of food stamps if they aren't working shows that it has been a failure, he says.
In column that appears on WisOpinion, state Rep. Andre Jacque, one of the Legislature's stalwart right-wingers, insists that the state's repeal of the old prevailing wage law has protected businesses and the state's taxpayers. He argues with Gov. Tony Evers' administration, which has found differently.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that the Wisconsin Legislature's Republican leadership wants Wisconsin taxpayers to subsidize water grabs and polluted leftovers. He cites a number of court cases and policy changes that the Legislature is pursuing to make things easier for those who have ignored environmental rules and regulations.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders who's lying about the debate over a new state contract with Foxconn? He notes that Gov. Tony Evers has said that it was Foxconn who suggested they take a new look at the contract and adds that the GOP legislative leadership knew of this before they attacked Evers for his statements.