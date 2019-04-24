In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters wonders whether any "dark store" reform can pass the Legislature. Powerful big-store lobbying groups have successfully thwarted pleas from local governments that tax loopholes are pushing higher property taxes on small businesses and individual homeowners, he notes, but doesn't seen anything passing this year.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Donald Trump is coming to Wisconsin this week and now is threatening to help Harley-Davidson after bashing the Wisconsin motorcycle manufacturer last year. Perhaps it's time for Trump to unveil a new cap that reads: "Make American Crazy Again!" he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is appalled by a suggestion from a Milwaukee County supervisor that the Milwaukee domes be used to grow hemp. First of all, a county-owned facility can't be used to compete with private interests and second, even if it could it wouldn't raise enough money to save the structures.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, John Mielke, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, doesn't see any "dire consequences" from the repeal of prevailing wage laws in the construction industry. Mielke, whose association strongly supported repealing the law requiring builders to pay the "prevailing wage" in the location of the project, claims that wages for workers have climbed rather than fell as many predicted.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts that he's proud to be named a "man of courage" by Madison's righty blogger and unsuccessful school board candidate David Blaska. Humphrey, who lives on Madison's heavily liberal near east side, endorsed Blaska and erected a sign in his front yard supporting him because he spoke for a lot of people about their disdain for school board disciplinary policies.
The Beloit Daily News was curious if the Beloit City Council had violated the open records law by voting to elect its vice president in secret. Turns out there is an exemption for secret ballots in electing officers. But, the paper adds, just because it's exempted doesn't mean the Council is required to keep an important vote (it was 4-3) secret from the public. Why not opt for transparency? the paper asks.