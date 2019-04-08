The MacIver Institute's Matt Kittle says it was the conservative grass roots and the "WOW" counties in Wisconsin that delivered Brian Hagedorn's Supreme Court election victory last week. Conservatives are back in the groove, Kittle maintains.
However, Dominique Paul Noth, in a column for People's World, contends that it was the right wing in a strident hate campaign that turned the trick against Hagedorn's opponent, Lisa Neubauer. A three-week media ad blitz by outside groups painted Neubauer as anti-Christian because her backers called attention to Hagedorn's virulent anti-gay past. It shows, Noth says, that Wisconsin is more susceptible to Donald Trump rhetoric than Dems will admit.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says Scott Walker is seeking to gerrymander America, pointing to his new job of leading the defense of partisan redistricting. Walker, Thompson says, has stated that his role is to beat former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's national drive to get states to turn over redistricting to nonpartisan councils.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a long list of Donald Trump pronouncements and promises from which he has backtracked. It includes everything from Medicare and Social Security to gun control and taxing the rich.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson chides Wisconsin legislative Republicans for not understanding how well-paid workers drive the economy. They still believe that to keep wages low actually creates job, Peterson charges.
One Wisconsin Now accuses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of using taxpayer money to dodge questions about what he did with taxpayer money. The state is having to pay for Vos' defense of how much he and other Republicans paid to a law firm that produced new legislative districts that favored the GOP, the liberal advocacy group maintains.